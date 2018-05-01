On May 30th, Oil and Gas Council will be returning to Hotel Arts to host its annual Canada Assembly for 350+ Senior Energy Executives. As part of the new “Women’s Energy Council” initiative within the Canadian platform of Oil & Gas Council, there will be a panel discussion during the conference for “Women in Canadian Energy”, in which Sue Riddell Rose, President & CEO of Perpetual Energy will be speaking. Sue will be joined by Geeta Sankappanavar, Co-Founder & President of Grafton Asset Management, Heather Christie-Burns, President & CEO of High Ground Energy, and Jill Angevine, Independent Director of Tourmaline Oil Corp, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Chinook Energy. Together, Sue, Heather, Geeta, & Jill will be discussing the challenges and dynamics of building a career in the Canadian oil patch as a female. If you are interested in getting registered to listen to this discussion and/or would like to sponsor the “Women’s Energy Council”, then please contact Tim Pawul at +1 631-891-8414 or Tim.Pawul@oilcouncil.com.