During a press conference this afternoon reacting to the announcement that Kinder Morgan Canada Limited is suspending all non-essential activities and related spending on the Trans Mountain expansion project, Premier Rachel Notley said the government will ensure the pipeline gets built, and that includes possibly taking an investment position in the project.

“We will be bringing forward legislation in coming days, giving our government the powers it needs to impose serious economic consequences on British Columbia if its government continues on its present course,” she said during a press conference this evening. “Second, Premier [John] Horgan thinks he can harass the investors and the managers of Kinder Morgan, hoping they will just give up and that this will kill the project.

“There, he is wrong as well. Investors in Houston may or may not ultimately have the stomach for this fight—and maybe the government of B.C. feels they can mess with Texas, and who knows, maybe they can.”

The premier added: “But let me be absolutely clear—they cannot mess with Alberta. If we have to, Alberta is prepared to do whatever it takes to get this pipeline built, including taking a public position in the pipeline.

“Put another way, Alberta is prepared to be an investor in the pipeline. And let me be clear, if we take that step, we will be a significantly more determined investor than B.C. has dealt with up to this point.”

Notley did not provide details on what the investment position would look like.

The company said on Sunday it will consult with various stakeholders in an effort to reach agreements by May 31 that may allow the project to proceed.

“I regret that the Houston-based board of Kinder Morgan is still frustrated by not knowing how many more legal fronts on which they will need to fight,” said Notley. “If I was a resident of B.C., I would be very worried about what this says about the investment climate in British Columbia—how can the economy of British Columbia be built when every private investor considering a project must weigh the risk that the provincial government will conduct itself in the way that it has on this matter.

“That should actually not only worry British Columbians, it in fact should worry all Canadians.”

“Today, [Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr] has called on the government of British Columbia to suspend all threats of delay to the Trans Mountain expansion,” Notley added. “Those are strong words, but we need more.

“We are also calling on the federal government to act in the defence of Alberta and working people in Western Canada in the way that they have in the past for other parts of this country.”

A federal approval of the project must be worth more than the paper it is written on, Notley said.