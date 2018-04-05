Join Matthew Tymchuk, Manager, Engineering at Sproule as he explores how to rapidly identify which opportunities match production or profitability objectives. Sproule will use performance, economic and by-product analysis, available exclusively in the play evaluation platform Catalyst to compare opportunities. This session will focus on areas in the East Duvernay, Alberta Viking, and the Dunvegan.

Register today

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

11 am – 12 pm

*Webinar details will be emailed to you once registered.

About Sproule

Sproule is a global energy consulting firm with a 65-year legacy of driving value for clients by helping professionals in the oil and gas sector make better business decisions—decisions that build sustainable prosperity from resource assets around the world. Sproule is anchored by deep geoscience and engineering expertise combined with a strong commercial understanding of energy markets. Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Sproule has offices in Colombia, Brazil, and the Netherlands.

Learn more at Sproule.com.