Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2018
Sproule Webinar Series Invites You To Join Us For Chasing The Right Opportunities: Balancing Expectations Between Buyer And Seller
Join Matthew Tymchuk, Manager, Engineering at Sproule as he explores how to rapidly identify which opportunities match production or profitability objectives. Sproule will use performance, economic and by-product analysis, available exclusively in the play evaluation platform Catalyst to compare opportunities. This session will focus on areas in the East Duvernay, Alberta Viking, and the Dunvegan.
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
11 am – 12 pm
*Webinar details will be emailed to you once registered.
About Sproule
Sproule is a global energy consulting firm with a 65-year legacy of driving value for clients by helping professionals in the oil and gas sector make better business decisions—decisions that build sustainable prosperity from resource assets around the world. Sproule is anchored by deep geoscience and engineering expertise combined with a strong commercial understanding of energy markets. Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Sproule has offices in Colombia, Brazil, and the Netherlands.