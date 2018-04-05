Sage Energy Corporation (“Sage”) and NGC Compression Solutions (“NGC”) are pleased to announce the combination of the two businesses effective immediately. The new company will be called NEXT Compression and will retain corporate offices just outside of Calgary, Alberta under the leadership of President and CEO Shane Guiltner.

Prior to the union, both NGC and Sage were recognized leading players in the industry, specializing in the design, fabrication and service of natural gas compression equipment. “Both NGC and Sage share a collective vision of providing unparalleled compression solutions,” explains Shane Guiltner, President and CEO. “This union represents a tremendous opportunity to our customers and to the broader market. NEXT Compression will offer improved supply chain capabilities, increased shop capacity, and a wider geographic reach by drawing from a greater depth of resources and expertise.”

NEXT Compression leverages over seven decades of compressor package design and fabrication expertise, operating out of three facilities totaling over 85,000 square feet of fabrication space including the 50,000 square foot state-of-the-art shop and headquarters facility located in Balzac, Alberta. Gas compression capabilities include reciprocating compressors, rotary screw, and rotary vane from 10 to 5,000HP, as well as overhauls, retrofits, and maintenance. Continued emphasis on providing superior service will remain a top priority, available to customers in western Canada, throughout North America, Australia and beyond.

“Our operational scale has increased tremendously,” Guiltner explains. “Our expanded product and service offering is now available to customers across the world. We look forward to serving our current customer base here in North America and Australia, while continuing to grow our presence in emerging energy markets.”

By merging the talent and experience of two established market players, NEXT Compression is confident it has struck an ideal balance between scope and scale, while maintaining the communication and accessibility its customers deserve. “We look forward to continuing to build on the many strong relationships we hold throughout our industry while creating new opportunities as a united force in the gas compression market,” Guiltner closes. “We know our customers, partners and vendors share in our excitement when we say that we are the future….we are what’s NEXT.”

To learn more about NEXT Compression, visit the corporate website at https://nextcomp.ca/ or email media@nextcomp.ca.