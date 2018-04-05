A Solid History

As one of the world’s leading engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction (EPFC) and maintenance companies, Fluor has demonstrated its expertise, innovation and talent through the delivery of integrated solutions for clients around the globe for more than a century.

As part of that history, the company has established a strong presence in Canada through the successful delivery of challenging and complex projects for clients across the energy and chemicals market for more than 60 years. While the company wears this accomplishment as a badge of honour, a solid reputation for delivering large scale oil and gas projects is not the only thing that defines it.

More Than You Might Think

Clients from a diverse grouping of markets rely on Fluor to deliver innovative solutions to their most challenging problems. As an integrated solutions provider, Fluor works with customers to bring projects of all scale from concept through to completion safely, on schedule and within budget.

To date, Fluor has achieved notable project success in the Canadian energy and chemicals market. This should not take away from the fact that this company also delivers a significant amount of expertise on a host of other projects, as well as in other industries and across markets like power, infrastructure, mining and metals, and others.

Having built a strong presence in Canada through the development of large scale projects from conceptualization all the way through to completion, some capabilities that are applicable to projects of a different scale have not traditionally been carried to the forefront of the business’ offering. With an established reputation as the designer and builder of large scale, impressive facilities, Fluor strategically applies its full suite of expertise and service offerings to all projects (regardless of size) to bring the best value - for example, advanced work packaging, materials management, self-perform construction and fabrication, small cap construction and modification, substation automation, workface planning, pipeline analysis, rigging and so much more.

More Than Projects

While the expertise and efficiency delivered on projects is a strong indicator of the company’s ability to meet the needs of clients across a myriad of industries, Fluor has also demonstrated that this is done with all the pieces in mind. With a longstanding commitment to community and a strong track record of employee volunteerism, the company takes strides to make a positive and sustainable impact on the communities where it has a presence. With the goal to positively impact the quality of life in those communities, the work and relationships established in these areas is done with the highest level of ethics and integrity.

The Future

As the needs of industry continue to evolve, the expertise and service offering at Fluor is actively growing to keep pace with that. Client companies are working to find new ways to approach the challenges delivered by today’s markets and Fluor is continuing to provide solutions that focus on delivering value and meeting those clients’ needs.

As an innovative and progressive industry partner, the experts at Fluor are also consistently working to develop emerging technologies and discover ways to apply them to clients’ needs across a diverse spectrum of markets with the aim of increasing efficiencies.

“World’s Most Ethical Companies” and “Ethisphere” names and marks are registered trademarks of Ethisphere LLC.