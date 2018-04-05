There's still time to register for Slugging it Out – Register today!

This year’s Slugging it Out, themed ‘Cruder Things’, is an industry favorite you don’t want to miss. The annual one-day conference, organized jointly by SPE and CHOA, is in its 26th year of providing project updates, new technology and innovative solutions to oil and gas professionals. Be sure to join us on Tuesday, 17 April at the BMO Centre at Stampede Park in Calgary, Alberta.

The conference will feature an opening keynote presentation from Calvin Helin, President and Chairman of Eagle Spirit Energy Holdings Ltd. Calvin will present on the five-year odyssey to acquire First Nations support for a crude oil pipeline—to end up with unanimous support for an energy corridor.

Following the keynote presentation are four technical sessions that focus on important aspects of heavy oil and bitumen production. The following session presentations have been confirmed to date:

1. Non Thermal

The Power of Multilaterals at Marten Hills– Xin Zhang, Cenovus Energy



Less is More? Phased, Short, Perforated Completions of Horizontal Monobores–Jason Van Dusen, Rifle Shot Oil Corp.



2. International

History and Current Status of Heavy Oil Development and Technologies in China– Xiuluan Li, PetroChina



Challenges and Learnings from a Heavy Oil Project in Albania– Nick Tumu, Bankers Petroleum



Development of the Biggest European SAGD Project–Ravil Ibatullin, TAL Oil Ltd.



3. New Technology

Emerging Technologies in Oil Sands– Ian Gates, University of Calgary



Overview of History, Status and Outlook for Solvent Use to Recover Bitumen– Bruce Carey, Peters & Co.



Demystifying the IIOT for Heavy Oil– Dave Shook, Dave Shook & Associates



RF Heating: Results from a 100 kW Field Test–Damir Pasalic, Acceleware Ltd.



4. Project Updates

The Effectiveness of Flow Control Devices in the Leismer Asset– Shaista Esmail, Athabasca Oil Corporation



Update of Imperial's LASER (Liquid Addition to Steam for Enhanced Recovery) Project at Cold Lake– Richard Smith, Imperial Oil



Update on JACOS Hangingstone Expansion Start-up–Christian Canas, JACOS



Attendees will also have plenty of opportunity to network and view the technologies and services of our heavy oil exhibitors during breakfast, coffee breaks, lunch and the “Slugging it Back” reception with live music.

If you’re looking to get your products or services in front of the right audience, Slugging it Out is the place to be. Sponsorship opportunities are going fast but there are still a few options available.

New this year: SPE will be offering a training course the day after the conference: Overview of Pure-Solvent and Steam-Solvent Analysis and Design for Thermal In-Situ Operations, instructed by Mazda Irani. This course takes place on Wednesday, 18 April, in the conference centre of the SPE office. Separate registration is required.

Register online or contact us at Canadianregistration@spe.org.