



Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Gain Energy Ltd. (“Gain” or the “Company”) with the sale of its non-core properties in central Alberta, northern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia (the “Properties”).

Gain has varying working interests in a large acreage position in the Edson area. Along with a long-life, low decline production base from which Gain’s recent sales have averaged approximately 1,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (7.5 MMcf/d of natural gas and 155 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids per day), this land has significant potential to further increase production by developing liquids-rich natural gas reserves from multiple formations, including the Bluesky, Upper Notikewin, Lower Notikewin and the Wilrich formations.

There is potential to increase production from Gain’s various working interests in the Gilby/Medicine River/Sylvan Lake areas by further developing the Cardium, Viking, Glauconitic, Ostracod/Ellerslie/Basal Quartz and Nordegg formations with horizontal wells. Charlie Lake upside has been identified at Worsley, and there is Montney drilling potential on Gain’s land at Berland River. At Muskrat, B.C., there is Dunlevy (Gething) and Boundary Lake oil and natural gas potential

The Properties also include various operated and non-operated working interests in 16 units in the Gilby/Medicine River/Sylvan Lake area, as well as the Cynthia East Unit, the Edson Gas Unit No. 1, the Nipisi Gilwood Unit No. 1 and the Zama Keg River “H” Pool Unit No. 1.

GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd. estimates that as of December 31, 2017, the Properties contained remaining proved plus probable reserves of 2.9 million barrels of oil and natural gas liquids and 38.4 Bcf of natural gas (9.3 million boe), with an estimated net present value of $53.3 million using forecast pricing at a 10% discount.



