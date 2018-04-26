The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency is making funding available through its Participant Funding Program to assist the participation of the public and Indigenous groups in the environmental assessment of the proposed Newfoundland Orphan Basin Exploration Drilling Project, located 350 kilometres east of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, in the Atlantic Ocean.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation in upcoming steps of the environmental assessment, which include reviewing and providing comments on the Environmental Impact Statement or on the summary thereof, the draft Environmental Assessment Report, and the potential environmental assessment conditions.

Applications received by May 28, 2018, will be considered. Recipients and the amount of funding allocated will be announced at a later date.

To apply for funding, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to PFP.PAFP@ceaa-acee.gc.ca, or by calling 1-866-582-1884. The application form is available on the agency’s website under Participant funding.