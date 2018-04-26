Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2018
Heather Christie-Burns - Confirmed To Speak On “Women’s Energy Session” At May 30 Canada Assembly
On May 30th, Oil and Gas Council will be returning to Hotel Arts to host its annual Canada Assembly for 350+ Senior Energy Executives. As part of the new “Women’s Energy Council” initiative within the Canadian platform of Oil & Gas Council, there will be a panel discussion during the conference for “Women in Canadian Energy”, in which Heather Christie-Burns, President & CEO of High Ground Energy will be speaking. Heather will be joined by Geeta Sankappanavar, Co-Founder & President of Grafton Asset Management, and Jill Angevine, Independent Director of Tourmaline Oil Corp, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Chinook Energy. Together, Heather, Geeta, & Jill will be discussing the challenges and dynamics of building a career in the Canadian oil patch as a female. If you are interested in getting registered to listen to this discussion and/or would like to sponsor the “Women’s Energy Council”, then please contact Tim Pawul at +1 631-891-8414 or Tim.Pawul@oilcouncil.com.