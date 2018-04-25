Where & When

Hotel Le Germain Calgary

899 Centre Street SW

The Twin Room

Calagry, AB T2G 1B8

Start:

Friday, April 27, 2018 at 8:30 AM

End:

Friday, April 27, 2018 at 2:30 PM

Time Zone:

Mountain Time

Details

In response to current industry challenges, CSUR, with support from the Saskatchewan Government, is planning on hosting a one day event to address the challenges, solutions, and future opportunities for the Saskatchewan light and tight production.

We envision that this day will:

Facilitate knowledge transfer between industry leaders and other industry professionals.



Allow for information transfer that will stimulate informed debate over key issues of importance for Saskatchewan's light and tight production.



Allow for key issues to be addressed and discussed with the intent to generate workable solutions which can be incorporated into tangible takeaways for both the operators and Government of Saskatchewan.



The ultimate goal of this day sessions is to discuss the challenges facing the Saskatchewan light and tight production, explore solutions that could be implemented and strategize future opportunities for this sector.

AGENDA:

08:30 – 09:00 Registrations, Networking, Coffee Service

09:00 – 09:10 Welcome from CSUR - Dan Allan, President, CSUR

09:10 – 09:40 Opening Key Note Presentation - Saskatchewan Government Priorities with Laurie Pushor, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Energy and Resources

09:40 – 10:30 Geologist Presentation – Melinda Yurkowski, Assistant Chief Geologist, Ministry of Energy and Resources

10:30 – 10:45 Coffee Break

10:45 – 11:15 Technical Challenges & Opportunities in Further Developing Saskatchewan Light & Tight Production with Mike Crabtree, Vice President, Energy, Saskatchewan Research Council

CHATHAM HOUSE RULES FOR REMAINDER OF THE EVENT

11:15 - 11:45 Operator #1 – Craig Bryksa, Vice President, Energy West, Crescent Point

11:45 - 12:15 Operator #2 – Bob Lamond, Vice President, Exploration, Freehold Royalties

12:15 – 13:00 Lunch Buffet

13:00 - 13:30 Operator #3 – Paul L. Massé, COO, Ridgeback Resources

13:30 - 14:30 Panel Q&A with Mike Wihak, TORC; Craig Bryksa, Crescent Point, Freehold Royalties; Paul Massé, Ridgeback Resources & Deputy Minister Pushor. Moderator will be Mr George Eynon, President Elect, APEGA

NOTE: As per 4.2.3 of the APEGA Guideline, this event qualifies for PD hours under 'informal activity': 1 CPD credit per hour of attendance.

