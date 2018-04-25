Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2018
Challenges, Solutions, And Future Opportunities For Saskatchewan Light & Tight Production
Hotel Le Germain Calgary
899 Centre Street SW
The Twin Room
Calagry, AB T2G 1B8
Friday, April 27, 2018 at 8:30 AM
Friday, April 27, 2018 at 2:30 PM
Mountain Time
Details
In response to current industry challenges, CSUR, with support from the Saskatchewan Government, is planning on hosting a one day event to address the challenges, solutions, and future opportunities for the Saskatchewan light and tight production.
We envision that this day will:
- Facilitate knowledge transfer between industry leaders and other industry professionals.
- Allow for information transfer that will stimulate informed debate over key issues of importance for Saskatchewan's light and tight production.
- Allow for key issues to be addressed and discussed with the intent to generate workable solutions which can be incorporated into tangible takeaways for both the operators and Government of Saskatchewan.
The ultimate goal of this day sessions is to discuss the challenges facing the Saskatchewan light and tight production, explore solutions that could be implemented and strategize future opportunities for this sector.
AGENDA:
08:30 – 09:00 Registrations, Networking, Coffee Service
09:00 – 09:10 Welcome from CSUR - Dan Allan, President, CSUR
09:10 – 09:40 Opening Key Note Presentation - Saskatchewan Government Priorities with Laurie Pushor, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Energy and Resources
09:40 – 10:30 Geologist Presentation – Melinda Yurkowski, Assistant Chief Geologist, Ministry of Energy and Resources
10:30 – 10:45 Coffee Break
10:45 – 11:15 Technical Challenges & Opportunities in Further Developing Saskatchewan Light & Tight Production with Mike Crabtree, Vice President, Energy, Saskatchewan Research Council
CHATHAM HOUSE RULES FOR REMAINDER OF THE EVENT
11:15 - 11:45 Operator #1 – Craig Bryksa, Vice President, Energy West, Crescent Point
11:45 - 12:15 Operator #2 – Bob Lamond, Vice President, Exploration, Freehold Royalties
12:15 – 13:00 Lunch Buffet
13:00 - 13:30 Operator #3 – Paul L. Massé, COO, Ridgeback Resources
13:30 - 14:30 Panel Q&A with Mike Wihak, TORC; Craig Bryksa, Crescent Point, Freehold Royalties; Paul Massé, Ridgeback Resources & Deputy Minister Pushor. Moderator will be Mr George Eynon, President Elect, APEGA
NOTE: As per 4.2.3 of the APEGA Guideline, this event qualifies for PD hours under 'informal activity': 1 CPD credit per hour of attendance.
NEW MULTIPLE REGISTRATION OPTION: If you wish to have your company invoiced for one event registration that has multiple people attending, please email [info@csur.com] and CSUR will issue your company an invoice. Payment must be received before the event. Please note that you can still pay for a multiple attendee registration online using a credit card.
