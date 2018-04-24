Petro Management Group, offering quality consulting and training services for 25 years, is glad to announce its upcoming training program:

Training courses:

1. “Heavy Oil Development” May 28 – June 1, 2018

2. “Waterflood Management” June 11-13, 2018

3. “Performance Evaluation of Horizontal Well” June 4-6, 2018

4. “Review of Well Injection Tests” June 18, 2018

5. “Well Test Analysis for Non-specialists” June 21, 2018

Lunch and Learn presentations:

1. Mini Frac (DFIT) Applications, May 23, 2018

2. Performance Evaluation of Multi-stage Frac of Horizontal Wells, June 7, 2018

3. THAI - A Novel In-Situ Combustion Technology, June 14, 2018

4. Why Waterflood Became More Attractive in Saskatchewan, June 27, 2018

For more information about the course visit our website www.petromgt.com

To register or receive more information about the course, please contact us at e-mail pmg@petromgt.com or call us at +1 (403) 216-5100 Ext. 1