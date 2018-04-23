As one of the world’s leading engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction (EPFC) and maintenance companies, Fluor has repeatedly demonstrated its expertise, innovation and talent through the delivery of integrated solutions in Canada and around the globe for more than a century. In particular, Fluor’s presence in Canada is characterized by more than 60 years of successfully delivering challenging and complex projects for clients across the energy and chemicals market.

Essential to the successful delivery of integrated solutions for clients is the creation or discovery of an innovation that helps to meet or exceed client expectations; something that Fluor is able to bring to a project that will positively impact cost and schedule as part of a fully integrated solution.

Tested and proven before being applied to the delivery model, these innovations may be a one-time fit for the particular challenge put forward by a project, or the innovation may become part of the full suite of expertise that Fluor holds in-house and can successfully apply to future complex projects. Smart Model Transfer (SMT) is an example of the latter — SMT is an innovative solution that reduces the time required for the structural steel design process by introducing a more automated, digital means to create and edit steel models.

An industry leading, robust, and proven engineering and design solution, SMT brings substantial cost and schedule benefits to projects. It allows for the elimination of structural engineering drawings and provides an opportunity to embed vital information in the 3D model and transfer it to the steel detailer.

By focusing on data and transmitting it in this way, SMT reduces the engineering effort and supplier’s schedule and eliminates the need to generate, transmit, and track a high volume of design drawings. In the past, a model was either sent along as a non-official document that was not stamped or did not include connection call-outs. There was limited savings to be obtained by the steel detailer and much of the effort was put on the shoulders of the steel detailer to complete. With SMT, however, projects are given the ability to transfer a design model that has intelligence well beyond a drawing, complete with embedded connection data, equipment mounting details and notes. The supplier simply completes detailing within the model and then returns it to Fluor for review and approval.

“One of the most significant changes that we saw happen with the application of SMT was in the culture at Fluor — we created a shift towards creating data instead of drawings,” says Lorne Jensen, Principal Technical Specialist, Civil / Structural Engineering at Fluor Canada. “We have seen the benefits of SMT and now have a proven work process in place to manage engineering and design changes on projects in Canada and throughout the world. This type of innovation is key to delivering efficient solutions for clients and fundamental to remaining competitive.”

In recent years, the process of receiving stamped engineering drawings and interpreting the many personalized drafting styles has become increasingly recognized as an inefficient process. Steel detailers are now using advanced 3D modeling tools capable of receiving model data. An added benefit is that SMT provides the opportunity for steel detailers to adjust their own internal work processes and create a more competitive edge for their business. SMT also benefits our module yards and construction sites with enriched structural fabrication models which are shared across all engineering disciplines.

To date, Fluor has vetted a list of suppliers who have demonstrated their compatibility with SMT. Many others are potentially capable of employing the process and Fluor is currently expanding the vetting process to properly assess their capabilities.

“We are talking about a major successful work process change that is in alignment with our drive to succeed — to work smarter and to integrate our systems and processes,” explains Lorne. “SMT is a significant step change in that we are now managing and transferring intelligent model data that is electronically stamped by a professional engineer.”