Introducing CanOils Advanced Oil and Gas Data Solutions

A growing number of producers and oilfield services companies invest in business intelligence and analytics platforms to get the most from their data.

The industry has seen significant adoption of data visualisation and analytics solutions from companies such as Tableau, Microsoft, IBM, SAS, Tibco and others. The business cases for these solutions are tied to understanding the vast amounts of data your company has at its disposal.

As producers begin to work with their own data, leadership will often have questions about comparisons with other companies:

Corporate Financial and Operating data for a select group of benchmark companies;



Asset information: Well level production, decline analysis, land holdings, land sales, assets for sale, and drilling activity near your own assets or near assets of interest; and,



Recent news, deals and developments with key competitors



Services companies are often looking at developing dashboards to understanding business opportunities:

Business development insights: Market sizing and prospect identification using land sales, well licences, drilling activity, capital expenditure and corporate guidance tracking;



Customer insight and risk management: A range of financial metrics can provide early warning around customer financial strength or shifts in strategy; and,



Recent news, deals and developments with target clients.



CanOils now provides Advanced Oil and Gas Data solutions that deliver seamless access to our vast database with key data for more than 740 companies, including every publicly traded producer in Canada and the US.

Our team can understand your needs to create fit-for-purpose solutions based on our data requirements and preferred platform. Our focus is on ensuring that our clients have clean data that has been meticulously managed for quality and accuracy.

We have several ways to access the data including API and direct cloud data access. Your analysts can quickly plug into our vast database and can build custom dashboards and reports to help you stay abreast of the market.

Recent examples:

We recently deployed our data solutions for a 70,000+ BOE/d producer. The client has a business intelligence platform and wanted to create new dashboards for benchmarking. The company wanted regular reporting on 10 U.S. and Canadian companies they considered as competitors. CanOils was able to provide 30+ metrics from our cloud solution including operating costs, transportation costs, hedging programs and capital expenditures. Our CanOils analysts were able to work closely with the clients’ technical teams to deploy this data within two weeks. This data will now automatically flow into the clients’ systems and executive dashboards. Leadership is better prepared with the key data they need to operate their businesses.

For more information, please contact Steven Johnson at sjohnson@jwnenergy.com.