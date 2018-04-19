Mineral Titles For Sale

1) Mineral Title in the name of Public Trustee for the Province of Alberta, 80 acres in NE 35-54-3W5, all mines and minerals, interest of John Belcourt being sold, not subject to a lease

2) Mineral Title in the name of Mary Richardson, administered by the Public Trustee, SE 1-49-1W5, all mines and minerals except coal and petroleum, not subject to a lease

3) Gross Royalty Trust Units, owned by the Estate of Frances Cameron, units in 6 trusts administered by Computer share are being sold, lands located in the Turner Valley units, 3 of the 6 trusts paying revenue. All trusts of the superior form and transferable and being sold as a package.

4) Mineral Title in the name of The Public Trustee of Alberta, 134 acres in SE 3-26-4W5, all mines and minerals, located within Cochrane, not subject to a lease

5) Mineral Title in the name of The Public Trustee of Alberta, 114 acres in the SE 26-18-18W4, all mines and minerals, held by producing gas well paying very marginal royalties

6) Gross Royalty Trust Units, owned by the Estate of Fernande Malidain, units in 3 trusts administered by Computershare are being sold, lands located in the Turner Valley units, none of the trusts paying revenue. All trusts of the superior form and transferable and being sold as a package.

7) Mineral Titles, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust, Executor for K Hutton Estate, (1/3) S/2 2-21-23W4, (1/3) SE 3-21-24W4 & (1/3) NW 4-21-24W4, all mines and minerals except coal, all held by production from numerous wells, revenue details sketchy, 4 separate 1/12 interests also available for sale

8) Mineral Titles, Dean Oltean Estate, SW 27-19-19W2, all mines and minerals, (1/2) SE 35-19-19W2 & (1/10) NW 26-19-19W2, all parcels leased to Vale Potash, no royalties being paid

9) Mineral Title in the name of North Star Freehold, 115 acres in SE 35-39-23W4, all Mines and minerals except coal, not subject to a lease

More information can be obtained from Wade Berry, at 403-243-6676, wberry@bellnet.ca, the lands are sold on an as is basis with no warranties expressed or implied, and require approval of estate representatives/trustees before acceptance. Written offers will be accepted until the close of business April 27, 2018. Please indicate item number and bid amount in offer letter.