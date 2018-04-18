Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2018
WLA Investment Ltd. Corporate Divestiture
Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist WLA Investment Ltd. (“WLA” or the “Company”) with the sale of the shares of the Company. WLA is a privately-held company with one shareholder.
- The Company’s stable, low-decline oil production comes predominantly from its interests in the Blue Rapids Cardium Unit No. 1 and the Leduc Woodbend Glauconitic “D” Unit No. 1.
- WLA’s production for the three months ended December 31, 2017, averaged approximately 196 boe/d (136 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids per day and 356 Mcf/d of natural gas).
- The Company’s recent annualized net operating income is approximately $1.9 million based on the three months ended December 31, 2017.
- WLA has an LMR ratio of 3.85, with a net deemed asset value of $477,290 ($644,800 deemed assets and $167,510 deemed liabilities).
To book an appointment to visit the
Data Room or for more information
please contact:
Ben Rye, Tom Pavic, Ryan Ferguson Young,
Mark Zalucky, Grazina Palmer
or Alan Tambosso at 403.266.6133.