 

Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist WLA Investment Ltd. (“WLA” or the “Company”) with the sale of the shares of the Company.  WLA is a privately-held company with one shareholder.

  • The Company’s stable, low-decline oil production comes predominantly from its interests in the Blue Rapids Cardium Unit No. 1 and the Leduc Woodbend Glauconitic “D” Unit No. 1.

  • WLA’s production for the three months ended December 31, 2017, averaged approximately 196 boe/d (136 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids per day and 356 Mcf/d of natural gas).

  • The Company’s recent annualized net operating income is approximately $1.9 million based on the three months ended December 31, 2017.

  • WLA has an LMR ratio of 3.85, with a net deemed asset value of $477,290 ($644,800 deemed assets and $167,510 deemed liabilities).

