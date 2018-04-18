



Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist WLA Investment Ltd. (“WLA” or the “Company”) with the sale of the shares of the Company. WLA is a privately-held company with one shareholder.

The Company’s stable, low-decline oil production comes predominantly from its interests in the Blue Rapids Cardium Unit No. 1 and the Leduc Woodbend Glauconitic “D” Unit No. 1 .





and the . WLA’s production for the three months ended December 31, 2017, averaged approximately 196 boe/d (136 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids per day and 356 Mcf/d of natural gas).





The Company’s recent annualized net operating income is approximately $1.9 million based on the three months ended December 31, 2017.





WLA has an LMR ratio of 3.85, with a net deemed asset value of $477,290 ($644,800 deemed assets and $167,510 deemed liabilities).



To book an appointment to visit the

Data Room or for more information

please contact:

Ben Rye, Tom Pavic, Ryan Ferguson Young,

Mark Zalucky, Grazina Palmer

or Alan Tambosso at 403.266.6133.