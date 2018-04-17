IronSight is privately-owned, enterprise software based out of Edmonton Alberta. Built for any organization that relies on effective dispatching of their fleet, equipment, and trades. IronSight is the only solution that offers all app platforms necessary to take a job from its inception to completion. Their service hailing technology takes the guesswork out of data-driven dispatching and strengthening the link between customers & their service providers.

IronSight was developed by two brothers and a long time friend, who met one afternoon to dream up a business idea. Oil was booming at the time and there seemed to be an ever-growing demand for oilfield service trucking. They had a lot of experience coordinating service trucks in their past job experience, so it seemed like the obvious industry to dive into. After writing their business plan and securing financing, they found their first combo vacuum truck – Ol' Betsy. They were not in a position to offer customers state-of-the-art equipment like some of their larger competitors, so they sought to gain a competitive advantage by creating a mobile app that their customers could use to request and track their services. Short on funds, they were forced to hire an overseas freelance developer. Over the next 6 months, they developed the application and finally released it onto the App Store and Google Play early in 2015. They named it IronSight since it enabled dispatchers and customers to see their "iron" in the field. The mobile app quickly became a pillar of their oilfield trucking business, helping them land contracts with major energy producers like CNRL, Pengrowth Energy, Grizzly Oil Sands, and Imperial Oil.

The first iteration of IronSight was a successful proof-of-concept. After years of a prolonged oil downturn, they steadily saw a decrease in demand for service trucks and increase in demand for IronSight as the industry sought to reduce operational cost through innovation. It became clear to the owners that it was time to sell our trucking assets and focus solely on the refinement of our software.

They paired up with an industry-leading software developer based in Alberta to take IronSight to the next level. They have formed a formidable team by combining their renowned software development expertise and their deep understanding of oilfield operations. Each new customer that adopts IronSight presents their own unique needs and challenges. Through frequent site visits, consultations with their customers, and constant analysis of the historical job data, they envision new software features to solve our customer's problems, and then task their developers with making them a reality. No two IronSight deployments are the same, as their product is tailor-made to solve each customer's unique challenges, some of which they weren't even aware of.

In today's market, oil companies are now looking to increase the operational efficiency of their existing assets vs. exploration & finding new fields. This is something IronSight's team see's as a massive opportunity and will be achieved through digitally transforming the oil & gas industry. Becoming a leader in digital dispatching, IronSight cultivates top-tier talent in design, user experience, and development. Their team is driven by a hunger to modernize industry which is still using labor-intensive pen/paper & spreadsheets. When it comes to requesting services, they pioneered creative methods of user interaction & integrate their successful application of data-driven analytics to help them serve their customers. One of the most challenging aspects of analytics and deploying them into an active work environment has less to do with the data itself and more with how it's presented. Once displayed & integrated with their business intelligence data sources, their customers are able to make simple cost-effective decisions. The progress they have seen is taking the load off E&P operators to a point where they are able to utilize their current fleet or staff without having to increase manpower, or in some cases reduce it.

Through constant innovation, Ironsight leverages emerging technologies such as Microsoft BI & artificial intelligence to solve their client's challenges. Custom apps, learning systems, and interactive interfaces utilize the power of systems like iOS, Android. IronSight is tapped by leading companies and organizations to optimize their current assets & create efficiencies. With a strong portfolio & background in the Oil & gas industry, they have a keen insight into the daily operations of their customers.

IronSight has become a powerful data-driven dispatching tool that has revolutionized the way that their customers do business. As a result, they are growing & so is their client reach. They will soon be expanding across Alberta and overseas into Sub-Saharan Africa for a large scale E&P.

Recently recognized at StartUp Edmonton's Launch Party 8, PTAC's Information Session & Accelerate AB.