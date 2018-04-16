In the highly competitive world of oil production, oilsands projects face headwinds on multiple fronts.

Investment in new major growth projects has been all but halted amid the drop in oil prices, challenges in market access and regulatory uncertainty.

However, companies continue to advance new technologies and approaches to make the industry more competitive and beneficial — economically, environmentally and socially.

