Sandtinel, a company offering technologically advanced sand separators in both the Canadian and U.S. oil & gas industry, today announced they have spun out of their parent company, Radix Innovation Corp.

“Radix was conceived to develop and incubate new product opportunities until they are mature enough to stand alone commercially. Sandtinel represents our first success and launch of an independent business entity.” Brent Rheaume, President & CEO.

Sandtinel is rolling out a campaign to introduce its newly branded fleet of Sand Separators and the core technology housed within each, the VL-TEK (vapor lock technology).

“We have re-branded our spherical sand separators — now called the Defender series.”

“We offer Wellhead Defenders - manufactured in 36", 48", and 60” diameters and come in Class 600, 1500 and 2500 with PSI ratings as high as 6,170.”

“We’re also excited to announce the launch of our Group Defenders – manufactured in 72” and 96” diameters, can tie into multiple wells and handle dramatically higher flow rates compared to the Wellhead Defenders.”

The launch campaign, with the tagline, “Sandtinel works for you”, will feature online ads, videos and a sand management conference.

“We are seeing a sizeable shift in fracing technologies and volumes and how it greatly affects sand management and erosion on production equipment.”

“Producer’s expectations of sand management solutions are greatly increasing. They want solutions that work, not plug, clog and carry-over sand. They want solutions that are easy to operate and maintain, not require shut-in and downtime to remove sand. They want solutions that continuously evolve with their demanding and changing operations, not remain static and reactive to it.”

Sandtinel is reformatting the future of sand management by addressing all of these challenges.

“Our sole mandate is to work with Producers to continuously remove more sand from their production.”

They do this by acquiring top talent in the field of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) to continuously evolve their separator’s performance by innovating and optimizing its inner core, patent design, the VL-TEK, using the powerful computing, modeling, and prototyping capabilities of CFD technology.

This approach has enabled the Sandtinel team to work closely with customers and their well data to continually offer effective, innovative solutions that have proven to greatly remove more sand from production and lower OPEX from unnecessary washouts, downtime, and repairs.

Sandtinels are not only unparalleled in performance, their engineered design allows for ease of operations and maintenance. Operators can remove sand in minutes, while still producing, without ever being exposed. They just turn the valve and ship the sand and they are off to the next well. Now, Operators can power through their day, feeling safer, with minimal interruptions of shut-in’s, downtime & maintenance.

“Sandtinel works for you to bestow confidence and assurance in your operations. It is this confidence that enables both Engineers and Operators to have time in their day to be more”:

Strategic - less administrative in their days



Safe - less shut-ins reduces the risk of exposure



Productive - less operational tasks around shut-in and sand removal means more wells can be checked in a day



This campaign aims to showcase not only our products but the people who work with them.





You can get more information on Sandtinel — its products, applications, technology and team on their new website at — sandtinel.com.

