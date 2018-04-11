



Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Predator Oil Ltd. (“Predator” or the “Company”) with the sale of its non-core oil and natural gas working interest properties located in various areas of Alberta and its royalty interests located in Saskatchewan and Alberta (the “Properties”).

Net operating income from the Properties is forecasted to average approximately $200,000 in 2018, with approximately $38,000 of the net operating income coming from Predator’s royalty interests.

At Mikwan-Huxley, Predator holds a 100% working interest in the Nisku rights in one section of land and Ellerslie rights in one additional section of land. Production net to Predator from the Mikwan-Huxley property recently averaged approximately 27 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids per day and 72 Mcf/d of natural gas (39 boe/d).

At Deer Mountain/Swan Hills, Predator holds a 50% working interest in the P&NG rights to the base of the Beaverhill Lake Group in one quarter section of land. Production net to Predator from the Deer Mountain/Swan Hills property recently averaged approximately 10 barrels of oil per day from the Beaverhill Lake.



