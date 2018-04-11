RBC Rundle (a part of RBC Capital Markets) is looking for a junior engineer or geologist (1-3 years of experience) with strong technical and inter-personal skills and a desire to advance their career in a successful and continually evolving transaction advisory business.

RBC Rundle specializes in corporate and asset divestitures and buy-side advisory mandates exclusively for energy clients domestically and internationally. Our firm has represented over 500 transactions and provided a broad range of other advisory services including fairness opinions, business and portfolio valuations, full corporate strategic reviews, and Joint Venture negotiations. Our platform leverages our strategic, technical and commercial capabilities to advantage our clients in their transaction efforts.

For more information and to apply online visit here.