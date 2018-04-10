As the world’s population expands, demand for plastics grows and with it, the insatiable demand for petrochemicals to produce plastics.

This offers an unparalleled opportunity for Alberta to use its burgeoning supply of natural gas and, more specifically, natural gas liquids to produce value-added products.

Alberta recognizes that companies considering investment in the province face significant challenges competing for international capital and dealing with regional competitive costs. As a result, Alberta has taken new fiscal steps to incent investment.

Download the Spring 2018 Special Petrochemicals Edition of Alberta’s Oil and Gas Industry Quarterly Update to learn more about the opportunity, and the work underway by the province to realize the benefits.