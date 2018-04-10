



Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Rolling Trails Resources Inc. (“Rolling Trails” or the “Company”) and its sole working interest partner (collectively the “Companies”) with the farmout of the Knolly, Saskatchewan property.

At Knolly, the Companies jointly hold a 100% working interest in a total of 4.5 sections of land that has been proven to be productive for oil production from the Upper Shaunavon Formation. A vertical well offsetting the Companies’ preferred farmout location has produced approximately 125,000 barrels of oil to date from the Upper Shaunavon.

The interpretation of Rolling Trails’ proprietary seismic has identified a number of prospective drilling locations to further exploit the oil potential of the Upper Shaunavon on the Companies’ land at Knolly. The primary drilling location is expected to encounter virgin reservoir pressure and is expected to produce at an initial rate of approximately 60-100 barrels of oil per day.



To book an appointment to visit the

Data Room or for more information

please contact:

Alan Tambosso, Tom Pavic, Ben Rye,

Mark Zalucky, Ryan Ferguson Young

or Grazina Palmer at 403.266.6133.