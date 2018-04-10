On May 30th, Oil and Gas Council will be returning to Hotel Arts to host its annual Canada Assembly for 350+ Senior Energy Executives. In the morning of this event, Darren Gee – President & CEO of Peyto Exploration & Development will join Marty Proctor from Seven Generations Energy on the “Executive Panel” to share his thoughts on the current state of the union in the Canadian O&G sector. If you are interested in listening to Darren’s discussion and want to get registered to attend, then please contact Tim Pawul at +1 631-891-8414 or Tim.Pawul@oilcouncil.com.