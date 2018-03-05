As the dust begins to settle on a volatile few years in Alberta’s energy industry, Kevin Kynoch is optimistic. As the new Managing Director, Energy, of ATB’s Corporate Financial Services team, the man who has established a career helping energy companies navigate tough times is happy to talk about a recovery. “We're seeing a material improvement in the Alberta economy. Alberta appears to be out of recession,” says Kynoch.

While still fraught with challenges in market access, evolving environmental rules, uncertain NAFTA talks and competition from a swift ramp up in U.S. oil and gas production, things are looking up. “Our credit portfolio has stabilized as the number of newly impaired loans slows. Our provisioning for loan losses is down 60 per cent compared to last year and our oil and gas loan commitments have increased by about nine per cent.”

Taking on new clients and expanding existing loan commitments are signs that ATB is open for energy business. At least part of this renewed confidence comes from experience over the last two years. A deep-dive understanding of their oil and gas clients’ businesses — whether from touring field operations, accompanying clients to investment conferences, or just upping the frequency of communication to gain insight and understanding of the business — allowed ATB to “have our clients' backs, at a time they needed it most." Kynoch says.

So how will Kynoch and his team change strategy to address this emerging recovery? It won’t, he insists. Collaboration is a key theme in Alberta's oil and gas industry efforts to reduce costs, improve efficiencies and boost returns. This is also the core value of ATB Financial and, together with strengthening commodity prices, it guides a renewed appetite for oil and gas lending.

Difficult, respectful conversations

Kynoch joined ATB's Turnaround Assistance Group at the bottom of the downturn and had a front-row seat to the challenges faced by energy companies. He worked with 40 to 50 companies in various states of financial challenge.

“Our goal was to provide strength to our clients during a very challenging period. This was a time when other financial institutions turned away. We knew we had to lean in and communicate, not stand back. The world had changed so fast, and they needed significant attention. That's not typically the time when people love talking to their banker,” says Kynoch.

“We had many very difficult, but respectful, conversations. We worked in partnership with companies facing distress. And, in hindsight, I think we were very successful”, says Kynoch, "Consistent communication and accessible support was critical. I would not have wanted to be on that journey as part of any other bank."

When discussing the importance of local support and decision-making, Kynoch’s past experience with a major bank headquartered in Eastern Canada, as well as a boutique bank, give him the benefit of comparison.

In 1998, when oil prices dropped to $10.82 and forecasts called even lower prices, “I was in large bank facing industry collapse, working on a portfolio of companies that were in good stead. But when a change of strategy came from head office, we were to redirect our activity away from oil and gas producers and services. The support we received from the East was weak at best. What was happening 3,000 km west just wasn’t their priority,” Kynoch says.

A number of Kynoch's clients left the bank for a smaller financial group that made a strategic decision to support the industry. So he followed his clients to that boutique bank, where he helped it grow a significant book of oil and gas business.

Kynoch knew he had found his calling in oil and gas banking and sought a broader experience as the income trust era unfolded, along with the first wave of oil sands growth. He returned to the major bank he previously worked for, which was, not surprisingly, suddenly very keen on oil and gas business.

“We were intensely busy and I was fortunate to pick up a very useful toolkit through this experience,” Kynoch says.

During this time ATB, the largest Alberta-based financial institution, was expanding its capabilities to include syndicated loans and, through its association with AltaCorp, also could offer derivatives. The client-focused, supportive culture with local decision-making was a perfect fit for Kynoch, the native Calgarian. He joined in 2012 and hasn’t looked back.

Stepping up

As the energy industry takes a collective breath and begins to see a light in 2018, Kynoch feels strongly about sticking to his strategy. “Collaborative banking is a competitive advantage for our clients. We have a deep understanding of their broader business plans. We surround them with expertise and services to meet their unique needs,” Kynoch says. “If I'm lending to the natural gas producer, for example, we present a full product suite that includes hedging of gas prices. Otherwise, we’re doing a disservice to the client. It’s our objective to ensure we're having regular and active dialogue around hedging price risk management.”

This model also allows ATB to grow with its clients and provide a “painless transition” from a single-line loan to a syndicated loan structure. It can also mean stepping up to the plate and taking on additional exposure at a crucial time.

“In the first half of the year, we were working with a company to get across the finish line on a senior debt and second lien debt transaction. Then oil prices took a dip mid-year. When we got to the closing table, a bank out of the East withdrew from the transaction in the 11th hour,” Kynoch says.

Having a full understanding of their client's business and local access to ATB's credit committee allowed Kynoch's team to fund the shortfall and get the deal done. Later, ATB found a participant to take the portion it temporarily carried.

“I view my job largely as listening to my clients, translating that into an understanding of their needs, and coming back with financial solutions,” Kynoch says. “We're ensuring that we have a focused lens into all parts of the industry. By staying close to our clients, we’re knowledgeable about their business plans and all the entities involved. It's that level of collaboration that our clients have come to count on.”