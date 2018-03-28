Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Firenze Energy Ltd. (“Firenze” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Toscana Energy Income Corporation (“Toscana”), with the sale of its light, sweet oil property in the Nevis area, its light & medium oil property in the Willesden Green area and its sweet natural gas property in the Tony Creek area of Alberta (the “Properties”). Firenze is selling the Properties as part of Toscana’s strategic alternatives process.

Net operating income from the Properties for the month of January 2018 totalled approximately $132,000 ($1.6 million annualized).

At Nevis, Firenze’s recent net sales from its high working interest oil and natural gas wells have averaged approximately 74 boe/d (34 barrels of oil per day, 12 barrels of natural gas liquids per day and 166 Mcf/d of natural gas).

Firenze’s recent net sales from the Willesden Green property have averaged approximately 10 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids per day and 97 Mcf/d of natural gas (26 boe/d).

The Company’s recent net sales from the Tony Creek property have averaged approximately 172 boe/d (928 Mcf/d of natural gas and 17 barrels per day of natural gas liquids).

The LLR from the Properties as of March 3, 2018 is 2.74, with a net deemed asset value of $4.5 million (net deemed assets of $7.1 million and net deemed liabilities of $2.6 million).



