



Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Longshore Resources Ltd. (“Longshore” or the “Company”) with the sale of its non-core oil and natural gas properties located in the Wembley area of Alberta (the “Properties”).

The Properties consist of consolidated land blocks that are held by long-life, low-decline production, with light oil upside in the Lower Charlie Lake, Halfway and Montney formations.

The Properties also include non-operated infrastructure, including the Company’s working interest in the Wembley Gas Plant operated by Cenovus Energy Inc.

Total production net to the Company from the Properties has recently averaged approximately 202 boe/d (885 Mcf/d of natural gas and 55 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids per day). Production from the Properties is primarily from the Halfway, Boundary Lake, Charlie Lake, Doe Creek, Doig and Montney formations.

A portion of the Properties are operated by Longshore. As of March 3, 2018, the operated portions of the Properties had a deemed net asset value of $235,890 (deemed assets of $1.4 million and deemed liabilities of $1.1 million), with an LLR ratio of 1.21.



