John Dielwart – 2018 O&G Council Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient
On the evening of May 30th, Oil and Gas Council will be gathering 350+ Senior Energy Executives at its annual Lifetime Achievement Award Dinner to celebrate the career of John Dielwart - Vice Chairman of ARC Financial and Founder of ARC Resources. This dinner is already ~50% sold-out, in which the following firms have already sponsored dinner tables: Stikeman Elliott, ARC Financial, ARC Resources, Bennett Jones, McCarthy Tetrault, RBC, Sproule, Prudential Capital, Scotiabank, BDO, Cassels Brock, ATB Financial, and CanOils. If you are interested in sponsoring a dinner table, then please contact Tim Pawul at +1 631-891-8414 or Tim.Pawul@oilcouncil.com.