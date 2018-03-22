DOB Classifieds

Senior Consulting Geologist



Experienced in prospect generation, property evaluation, subsurface mapping, land sale analysis, evaluation of land expiries and well abandonment's, identification of by-passed pay and missed opportunities. Operational experience with horizontal and vertical wells. Experienced in working clastics and carbonates in conventional oil and gas properties as well as heavy oil and tight gas sand properties. Have worked SE Sask., southern, eastern, central, and northern Alberta, and NE British Columbia. Experienced with Geoscout and Accumap. Familiar with Petra and Starsteer. Available for short and/or long term projects.

Contact E-mail: hcexplore@shaw.ca

