Companies and executives that position themselves as thought leaders are able to differentiate their services from the crowd.

‘Thought leadership’ is the term used to describe initiatives to position your company — and crucially your team — as knowledgeable, progressive and trustworthy. It’s a vital activity, helping to increase awareness and equity in your brand.

This viewpoint is reflected in one of the key findings from Going Global, a comprehensive 2017 study from JWN Energy Group and its partners that helps Canadian oilfield service companies navigate international opportunities.

Conducting the study, JWN discovered that some Canadian companies were able to successfully market their products to new and different export markets — leading to increased revenues — when they capitalized on the opportunity of thought leadership.

Within a media context, authoring a sponsored content article or white paper can be an essential tool to start a conversation with potential clients. This material appears within the Daily Oil Bulletin and JWN Energy websites and is shared with users via email newsletters.

The benefits include:

Lead generation: The combination of learning and persuasion makes white papers one of the most powerful marketing tools, with a high conversion rate.



Authority building: Customers will come to you because you have demonstrated your expertise in the industry.



Trust building: White papers are useful in professionally engaging your customers and building a relationship.



We have developed white papers for many leading brands such as GE, SAS, Siemens and Accenture. For more information please contact Christopher Kuntz at ckuntz@jwnenergy.com.