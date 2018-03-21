Operators in Alberta’s Duvernay shale play have seen rapid technological advances, due in part to lessons learned in the prolific Eagle Ford shale play in Texas, according to a complimentary new JWN report sponsored by Halliburton.

The Duvernay is often seen as an analog to the prolific Texas play, which produces over 1.2 million barrels of oil and almost six billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. While in a much earlier stage of development, the Duvernay is beginning to see well results comparable to the Eagle Ford.

The new report — entitled Duvernay vs. Eagle Ford: Is the Duvernay catching up to the prolific south Texas shale play? — compares the two plays based on a variety of measures, including lateral lengths, cost per metre drilled, number of completions stages, fracturing intensity and estimated ultimate recoveries.

What it shows is Duvernay operators have quickly caught up and in some instances surpassed Eagle Ford operators in a number of these key productivity measures, with the Duvernay’s capital intensity almost in line with the Eagle Ford going into 2018.

Download the report here.