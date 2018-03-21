The Canadian Petroleum Hall of Fame wants you to think of worthy women and men whose contributions to Canada's oil and gas sector are worthy of recognition for Hall of Fame induction.

The Hall is now seeking nominations for its 2018 inductees, noted board chair Bill Whitelaw. This year's inductees will join more than 140 Hall of Famers whose achievements have been honoured since the Hall launched in 1997, he added.

"We have always relied on our sector to produce first-rate nominations. It's the best way to get the sector thinking about the 'stuff' Hall of Famers are made of."

This year's deadline for nominations is May 31.

"As we always have, we're looking for more than the person who has had a great career. We want that extra edge in terms of an achievement or contribution that stands out as an industry building block."

The Hall of Fame board deliberately did not hold an induction in 2017, given industry conditions. This year, it will honour inductees at a special fall luncheon, instead of the traditional dinner.

"The board is trying to think strategically about the best way to remain relevant to the sector at a time when it is in what many will agree are troubled times. By changing things up a bit, we hope to signal to the sector, the Hall is one of its best assets."

One aspect of that strategic thinking is to tap into the experience and perspectives of living Hall of Famers and amplify how the lessons they have learned are germane to the sector's current conditions, said Whitelaw.

"To the degree that all downturns have their differences, they also all have their similarities. This is particularly true of the ways leaders have responded creatively to what have seemed like insurmountable challenges."

Added Whitelaw: "If you take a close look at the things our inductees have done, the challenges they have bested and the opportunities they have seized, the collective power of those individual experiences is pretty potent."

More information about the hall and the nomination form can be found at www.canadianpetroleumhalloffame.ca. For more details about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Whitelaw at bwhitelaw@jwnenergy.com.