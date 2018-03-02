Phoenix Energy Marketing Consultants, on behalf of a producer client, seeks successful bidders in the recent NGTL NIT-Empress Open Season transportation offering and/or existing shippers, for discussion of potential purchase of surplus firm delivery service. The recent NGTL offering involved four tranches of service with start dates ranging from October 2018 on the first tranche and November 2020 to April 2021 on the last three tranches. Will also consider firm export service at other export points with or without associated downstream pipeline capacity to Dawn, Emerson, Chicago or Malin.

Parties interested in selling, assigning or leasing some or all of their service should call Dave Maffitt at 403-262-8065 (ext 224) to discuss possible terms.