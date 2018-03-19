Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. (“Strategic” or the “Company”) with the sale of its non-core properties in the Conrad & Taber areas of Alberta and in the Maxhamish area of British Columbia.

Strategic holds a 100% working interest in a number of Sawtooth oil wells in the Conrad area of southern Alberta. Prior to being shut-in in February 2016, the wells were capable of producing a total of 50-75 barrels of medium gravity (23-24° API) oil per day.

The Company holds a 75% working interest in a mature medium gravity (27 API) Glauconitic and Ellerslie oil property at Taber. Recent production from four producing wells on the property has averaged approximately 12 barrels of oil per day. There are ten suspended oil wells which are capable of production.

Strategic’s interpretations of trade 3D and 2D seismic over its land has resulted in the identification of ten development opportunities at Conrad and four infill Glauconitic drilling opportunities at Taber.

Strategic holds a 38.5% non-operated working interest in an oil and natural gas property at Maxhamish. The Company is currently producing approximately 41 boe/d (30 barrels of oil per day and 66 Mcf/d of natural gas) from its working interest in the Maxhamish Chinkeh “A” Pool. There is potential to further develop the oil leg of the pool with multi-frac horizontal wells. Initiation of a waterflood provides additional upside.



To book an appointment to visit the

Data Room or for more information

please contact:

Tom Pavic, Ben Rye, Mark Zalucky,

Grazina Palmer, Ryan Ferguson Young

or Alan Tambosso at 403.266.6133.