The third annual JWN Oil & Gas Service & Supply Outlook Survey finds the sector still in recovery mode, with fewer companies reporting declines in revenue and profit margins, and a growing number of companies back in the black. Most companies remain shy on spending capital on growth, taking a wait and see attitude to whether the 2017 recovery has legs.

Companies also continue to look for diversification opportunities within the industry, into new markets, and into other industries.

And they continue to invest in new technologies to make their operations — and their customers’ operations — more efficient.

Our research shows a sector still under great pressure to manage costs, and still facing significant pricing demands from customers looking to manage their own costs.

The majority of service companies expect to live within their cash flow in 2018 but there is some optimism in the sector that debt and equity markets could open up to fund growth as the recovery takes hold.

Overall, 2018 looks like another year of the oil- field services sector continuing to adjust to the new normal of less investment and less activity in the WCSB.

The survey took place from November 2017 to early January 2018. We received 130 responses.

