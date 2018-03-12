Earn one hour of verifiable CPD Credits

Event Starts: April 4,2018

Time: 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

Location: Calgary Petroleum Club (319 5th Avenue SW)

What is Blockchain, and how will it impact the oil & gas industry?

Speaker: Dan Giurescu, Founder, TerraHub

Founder of Terrahub, industrial blockchain education, incubator and consulting. Dan is a dynamic, insightful and collaborative business leader with demonstrated success identifying new market opportunities. Dan thrives on the challenge of commercializing new concepts, guiding teams and inspiring action by creating an environment where taking risks in pursuit of success is encouraged. Dan leveraged his industry and regulatory knowledge, financial acumen and technology expertise to co-found Caledonia Solutions, a supply chain software for the dangerous goods industry, moving the industry away from paper and into digital innovation. Dan is a Member of The A100 and Mentor with IBM District Ventures.

Members: $45.00 +GST

Nonmembers: $55.00 +GST

Lunch will be provided with a non-alcoholic beverage, and dessert.