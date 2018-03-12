



Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Grant Thornton Limited, in its capacity as court-appointed receiver and manager of Forent Energy Ltd. (“Forent” or the “Company”) with the sale of the oil and natural gas properties held by Forent.

Forent currently produces approximately 126 boe/d (87 barrels of oil and ngls per day and 231 Mcf/d of natural gas) primarily from its main properties in the Provost, Twining and Wayne areas of Provost .



area, Forent has a large proprietary 3D seismic survey which it shot on the strength of a high impact exploration prospect targeting light oil in a naturally fractured Second White Speckled Shale reservoir. Recent net operating income from Forent`s working interest properties has averaged approximately $44,000 per month and recent royalty revenue has averaged approximately $2,200 per month.



