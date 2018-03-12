Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2018
Grant Thornton Limited - Forent Energy Ltd. Receivership Sale
Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Grant Thornton Limited, in its capacity as court-appointed receiver and manager of Forent Energy Ltd. (“Forent” or the “Company”) with the sale of the oil and natural gas properties held by Forent.
- Forent currently produces approximately 126 boe/d (87 barrels of oil and ngls per day and 231 Mcf/d of natural gas) primarily from its main properties in the Provost, Twining and Wayne areas of Provost.
- The Company also has an undeveloped acreage position in the Heathdale area. Recent drilling activity at Heathdale has focused on horizontal wells in the Glauconitic and Detrital formations.
- In the Montgomery area, Forent has a large proprietary 3D seismic survey which it shot on the strength of a high impact exploration prospect targeting light oil in a naturally fractured Second White Speckled Shale reservoir.
- Recent net operating income from Forent`s working interest properties has averaged approximately $44,000 per month and recent royalty revenue has averaged approximately $2,200 per month.
