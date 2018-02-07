SPE is offering a selection of seven training courses on Monday, 12 March, that will be held alongside the co-located Unconventional Resources and Heavy Oil Technical Conferences at the Calgary Telus Convention Centre.

Unconventional Resources Training Courses:

Multistage Completions, Fracturing, and Refracturing in Shales

Instructors: W. Aaron Burton and Sergey Kotov Re-fracturing Fundamentals: Level 2 (An Advanced Version)

Instructor: Tim Leshchyshyn Unconventional Reservoir Production (Rate-Transient) Analysis

Instructor: Christopher R. Clarkson

For more information about the courses or instructors visit the training page on the conference website: http://www.spe.org/events/en/2018/conference/18urc/training-courses.html

Heavy Oil Training Courses:

In-Situ Recovery Methods and SAGD

Instructor: K.C. Yeung Screening and Field Piloting for EOR Project Development

Instructor: Ashok K. Singhal Overview of SAGD Analytical Models and Their Assumptions and Limitations

Instructor: Mazda Irani Enhanced Oil Recovery Fundamentals

Instructor: Larry W. Lake

For more information about the courses or instructors visit the training page on the conference website:

http://www.spe.org/events/en/2018/conference/18choc/training-courses.html

And don’t miss the 12 February early bird deadline to save $150 on conference registration.

Two great events, one low price! Register for one conference, access both technical programs and a shared exhibit floor.

The co-located conferences provide the perfect opportunity to expand your industry knowledge and network in two areas of E&P. Both the SPE Canada Heavy Oil Technical Conference and the SPE Canada Unconventional Resources Conference will take place on 13-14 March 2018 at the Calgary Telus Convention Centre.

Event Highlights:

An Opening Plenary session entitled Entering a New Era: Strategies for Growth in the Digital Age featuring:



o Peter Tertzakian, Chief Energy Economist, Arc Financial Corp.

o Pat Carlson, Founder and Former CEO of Seven Generations

o Robert Cox, Senior VP, Operations of TriCan

o Kevin Krausert, CEO, Beaver Drilling

o Nav Dhunay, CEO and Co-Founder, Imaginea.io

o Deborah Yedlin, Business Columnist (moderator)

A technical panel session called, Winning the Unconventional Game:



o Is smart or engineered completions really a thing? Does a geometric design provide the best outcome in full field development? This panel will pair technical expertise with decision analysts (economics) to contrast the different approaches applied in unconventional reservoir development.

90+ presentations on heavy oil and unconventional resources



6 training courses for more in-depth technical knowledge



Shared exhibition with latest products and services



500+ attendees from across all E&P disciplines



View the technical program for heavy oil.

View the technical program for unconventional resources.

Register online or contact the SPE Canada office at Canadianregistration@spe.org.

For a complete list of SPE Canada events and training, visit www.spe.org/canada