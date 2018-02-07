Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2018
Stay On Track With Your 2018 Professional Goals – Attend An SPE Training Course Held Alongside The SPE Canada Unconventional Resources And Heavy Oil Technical Conferences
SPE is offering a selection of seven training courses on Monday, 12 March, that will be held alongside the co-located Unconventional Resources and Heavy Oil Technical Conferences at the Calgary Telus Convention Centre.
Unconventional Resources Training Courses:
- Multistage Completions, Fracturing, and Refracturing in Shales
Instructors: W. Aaron Burton and Sergey Kotov
- Re-fracturing Fundamentals: Level 2 (An Advanced Version)
Instructor: Tim Leshchyshyn
- Unconventional Reservoir Production (Rate-Transient) Analysis
Instructor: Christopher R. Clarkson
For more information about the courses or instructors visit the training page on the conference website: http://www.spe.org/events/en/2018/conference/18urc/training-courses.html
Heavy Oil Training Courses:
- In-Situ Recovery Methods and SAGD
Instructor: K.C. Yeung
- Screening and Field Piloting for EOR Project Development
Instructor: Ashok K. Singhal
- Overview of SAGD Analytical Models and Their Assumptions and Limitations
Instructor: Mazda Irani
- Enhanced Oil Recovery Fundamentals
Instructor: Larry W. Lake
For more information about the courses or instructors visit the training page on the conference website:
http://www.spe.org/events/en/2018/conference/18choc/training-courses.html
And don’t miss the 12 February early bird deadline to save $150 on conference registration.
Two great events, one low price! Register for one conference, access both technical programs and a shared exhibit floor.
The co-located conferences provide the perfect opportunity to expand your industry knowledge and network in two areas of E&P. Both the SPE Canada Heavy Oil Technical Conference and the SPE Canada Unconventional Resources Conference will take place on 13-14 March 2018 at the Calgary Telus Convention Centre.
Event Highlights:
- An Opening Plenary session entitled Entering a New Era: Strategies for Growth in the Digital Age featuring:
o Peter Tertzakian, Chief Energy Economist, Arc Financial Corp.
o Pat Carlson, Founder and Former CEO of Seven Generations
o Robert Cox, Senior VP, Operations of TriCan
o Kevin Krausert, CEO, Beaver Drilling
o Nav Dhunay, CEO and Co-Founder, Imaginea.io
o Deborah Yedlin, Business Columnist (moderator)
- A technical panel session called, Winning the Unconventional Game:
o Is smart or engineered completions really a thing? Does a geometric design provide the best outcome in full field development? This panel will pair technical expertise with decision analysts (economics) to contrast the different approaches applied in unconventional reservoir development.
- 90+ presentations on heavy oil and unconventional resources
- 6 training courses for more in-depth technical knowledge
- Shared exhibition with latest products and services
- 500+ attendees from across all E&P disciplines
View the technical program for heavy oil.
View the technical program for unconventional resources.
Register online or contact the SPE Canada office at Canadianregistration@spe.org.
For a complete list of SPE Canada events and training, visit www.spe.org/canada