National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) announces the successful completion of four Bulldog annular frac system installations in Western Canada.

The Bulldog systems were deployed into the Viking formation in early January 2018, with fracture operations beginning on Jan. 26 and ending on Jan. 28.

The Bulldog systems performed as designed, providing access to the formation to successfully treat 80 zones at fluid pump rates up to 4 m3/min and sand concentrations of up to 1000 kg/m3, NOV said. The system was optimized throughout the whole process to improve the interval time to less than 20 minutes frac-to-frac.

“The Bulldog annular fracturing system enables operators to precisely control the placement of proppant in each stage by pumping down the coiled tubing and casing annulus through the Bulldog frac sleeves, providing for an unlimited number of stages and leaving no restrictions in the wellbore,” the company said. “The Bulldog annular frac system addresses the operational challenges of most annular frac systems with a ‘shift up to open’ design, performed with NOV’s proprietary hydraulic shifting tool, which ensures positive shift indications at each frac sleeve.”