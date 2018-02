Calling all energy entrepreneurs. The Energy Futures Lab is partnering with Alberta BoostR to provide a platform for crowdfunding of initiatives and businesses that move us toward Alberta’s energy future. Raise money, test ideas, and gain exposure for your business in exchange for rewards. Learn more and apply here .

