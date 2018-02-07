Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Cenovus Energy Inc. (“Cenovus” or the “Company”) with the sale of the Company’s light oil properties as well as its oil sands properties in various areas of Alberta.



Light Oil Properties

At Puskwa, Cenovus holds a 100% working interest in 25,728 ha of mainly contiguous land offsetting recent Montney drilling activity in the Sturgeon Lake area.The Company believes that with optimized modern-style fracs, compared to those used in its early Montney completions, significant production rates could be achieved.

At Simonette, Cenovus holds a 100% working interest in 4,907 ha of mainly contiguous land offsetting recent Montney and Duvernay drilling activity in the Kaybob, Ante Creek and Kakwa areas.



Oil Sands Properties

At Panny, Cenovus holds a 100% working interest in two oil sands leases with a total of 4,480 ha of land with the oil sands rights from the top of the Viking Formation to the base of the Woodbend Group.

At Godin, Cenovus holds a 100% working interest in three oil sands leases with a total of 20,480 ha of oil sands rights from the top of the Viking Formation to the base of the Woodbend Group.

In the Peace River area, Cenovus holds a 100% working interest in two oil sands leases with a total of 6,656 ha of land with the oil sands rights from the top of the Peace River Formation to the base of the Pekisko Formation.

At Portage/Duncan, Cenovus holds a 100% working interest in eight oil sands leases with a total of 13,312 ha of land with the oil sands rights from the top of the Viking Formation to the base of the Woodbend Group.

At Craigend, Cenovus holds a 100% working interest in the oil sands rights from the top of the Viking Formation to base of the Woodbend Group in 12,608 ha of land.



