Junior producer Razor Energy Corp. enjoyed the largest realized hedging gain per boe of any Canadian oil and gas producer during the first nine months of 2017, according to CanOils data.

Razor Energy, which focuses on Swan Hills and Kaybob light oil assets, began hedging in Q3 and recorded realized gains of $25.61/boe relative to its hedged volumes1. In so doing, it outstripped the performance of 65 fellow Canadian-listed hedgers on a per bbl basis.

These Canadian listed E&P companies2 hedged on prices for oil and gas to reduce their exposure to market risk arising from regular fluctuations in values per boe in 2017.

Razor was one of only six TSX-V companies that hedged in the first nine months of 2017 and one of 29 junior or emerging junior companies (juniors)3. Four of the TSX-V companies and 66 per cent of the juniors recorded realized hedging gains in the nine month period.





After Razor, it was actually two TSX-listed emerging juniors — Bengal Energy Ltd. and Corridor Resources Inc. — that recorded the next best gains relative to volumes hedged of all 65 Canadian hedgers. The companies saw realized gains of $23.63/boe and $21.48/boe, respectively1.

Top 10 hedging gains per boe





In terms of the total realized hedging gains in the first nine months of 2017, Ikkuma Resources Corp. was the only TSX-V listed company to make the top 25. It squeezed into the list with a $2.60 million realized hedging gain, generated purely from gas contracts. Prairie Provident Resources Inc. and Cequence Energy Ltd. were the only other juniors alongside Ikkuma to make the top 25.

Senior producer Tourmaline Oil Corp. topped the list with $140.4 million in realized hedging gains on its income statement.

Notes:

1: All hedging gain per boe measures in this article are calculated using only hedged volumes, rather than each company’s full production portfolio.

2: The group of 65 companies excludes Ithaca Energy Inc. and Trilogy Energy Corp. Both companies had hedging contracts in place during 2017, but have been acquired by Delek Group Ltd. and Paramount Resources Ltd., respectively. Rooster Energy Ltd. is also excluded. It had hedges in place in 2017 according to its annual 2016 report, but the company hasn’t reported any 2017 data since then. It also excluded four other companies that hedged in the first nine months of 2017, but did not report realized gains or losses on their income statements.

Notes: