The B.C. government will be moving forward with consultation around four bitumen spill safeguards while referring to the courts the outstanding issue around B.C.’s right to protect its coast, Premier John Horgan announced.

“We believe it is our right to take appropriate measures to protect our environment, economy and our coast from the drastic consequence of a diluted bitumen spill,” said Horgan. “And we are prepared to confirm that right in the courts.”

According to Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, this move from B.C. means it was shelving its threat to “regulate what flows through a federally approved pipeline — in essence point five of the plan they released on January 30.”

Notley said during a press conference: “Let me be clear — B.C. never had the right to begin with; it was an unprovoked and unconstitutional attack on Alberta’s economy and a rather transparent attempt to harass investors.”

Under Canada’s constitution, provinces can’t do this, Notley added.

“Afterall, who would invest in Canada if provinces had the power to pass any law they pleased to frustrate federal decisions that were taken in the national interest?”

This announcement by B.C. is an important step, the premier noted.

“One small victory in the larger battle to break the landlock and get full value for one of Canada’s most important products,” Notley said. “In shelving point five and asking the courts to give it a right they don’t have, B.C. is stepping back from the brink and abiding by the law, and this is a good thing.

“I’m confident that the courts will not give B.C. rights it does not possess under our constitution — in other words I’m confident the constitution will be upheld and we will have seen the last of these ridiculous threats.”

Given B.C.’s decision, Alberta is suspending its retaliatory ban on B.C. wine.

“If it becomes clear that this action is in fact part of a deliberate strategy to harass the pipeline and its investors with frivolous or unconstitutional legal challenges, we will act immediately and we will expect our federal partners to do the same.”

Horgan said in a statement this afternoon that his government will be retaining expert legal counsel to ready a reference to the courts, adding that it may take several weeks to bring the reference forward. This reference will seek to reinforce B.C.’s constitutional rights to defend against the risks of a bitumen spill.

Horgan said this “safeguard has generated disproportionate and unlawful reactions from the Alberta government, specifically their decision to ban the import of wines from British Columbia.”

“The actions by the Alberta government threaten an entire industry and the livelihoods of people who depend on it,” said Horgan. “We have taken steps to protect our wine industry from the unwarranted trade action by the Government of Alberta.”

“It’s not about politics. It’s not about trade. It’s about British Columbians’ right to have their voices heard on this critical issue,” added Horgan. “And it’s about B.C.’s right to defend itself against actions that may threaten our people, our province and our future.”

He added that consultations will begin soon on the remaining four safeguards announced in January by Environment and Climate Change Minister George Heyman. These safeguards include: