 

Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Little Rock Resources Ltd. (“Little Rock” or the “Company”) with the sale of its non-core medium gravity oil property located in the Chin Coulee area of Alberta.

  • At Chin Coulee, Little Rock holds a 100% interest in low-decline oil production from the Chin Coulee Sawtooth “B” Pool and the Chin Coulee Sawtooth “C” Pool that are currently under waterflood.
  • As of February 3, 2018, Little Rock’s Chin Coulee property had a deemed net asset value of $2.8 million (deemed assets of $7.1 million and deemed liabilities of $4.3 million), with an LLR ratio of 1.65.

