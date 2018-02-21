



Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Little Rock Resources Ltd. (“Little Rock” or the “Company”) with the sale of its non-core medium gravity oil property located in the Chin Coulee area of Alberta.

At Chin Coulee, Little Rock holds a 100% interest in low-decline oil production from the Chin Coulee Sawtooth “B” Pool and the Chin Coulee Sawtooth “C” Pool that are currently under waterflood.

As of February 3, 2018, Little Rock’s Chin Coulee property had a deemed net asset value of $2.8 million (deemed assets of $7.1 million and deemed liabilities of $4.3 million), with an LLR ratio of 1.65.



