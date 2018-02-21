Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2018
Large Conventional Light Oil Wet Gas Play - Seeking Farm In Joint Venture
MUNDIREGINA RESOURCES CANADA INC.
38 Queen Street, St. Catharines, ON, L2M 7S8
Tel: (905) 688-8083
Cell: (905) 978-1364
marketing@mundiregina.com
- Over 500,000 Acres, Conventional Oil and Wet Gas in Gaspe Basin
- Rich Organic Reservoirs
- See Rock Eval showing TOC over 20%, very High S1
- Two Oil sources, Ordovician and Devonian
- Ten (10) different Conventional plays from Shallow to deep / STACKED RESERVOIRS
- Widespread Pinnacle Reefs across Conventional basin
- The Sayabec (Silurian) has Porosity of up to 20%
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o0m945VYP38
- The largest as defined by Seismic undrilled structure/Anticline in North America, the "Champlain" at over 100,000 acres and 30 miles wide, SUPER GIANT
- Low cost Full Production Costs of approx. $23 Cdn per barrel
- 3,000 miles closer to market (18 miles from deep harbours)
- In Calgary, week of March 5-8, for Meetings, Seismic is with Divestco / Please e-mail for a meeting