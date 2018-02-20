Commodity-based hedging strategies secured total cash gains of C$519 million for 65 Canadian oil and gas companies during the first nine months of 2017.

These Canadian listed E&P companies1 hedged on prices for oil and gas to reduce their exposure to market risk arising from regular fluctuations in values per boe in 2017.

Data from CanOils hedging database illustrates that — following combined realized gains of C$519 million to their income statements — these companies had contracts for 1.9 million boe/d heading into Q4 2017.

Tourmaline leads seniors

A total of 44 companies recorded realized gains in their financial statements in the first nine months of 2017. Tourmaline Oil Corp. was the most profitable hedger with a C$140.4 million accumulated hedging gain over the first nine months of 2017, based on total realized gains. The senior producer2 also had the fifth highest hedged volume among the 65 companies, with 79,000 boe/d of natural gas, oil and NGLs covered.

Tourmaline and the seven other senior producers that had hedging contracts in place during the first nine months of 2017 contributed about C$364 million in commodity hedging gain to the group’s total. Combined, these gains represented an average of C$1.65 per boe, against all hedged volumes. Only two of Canada’s senior producers — Syncrude partners Imperial Oil Limited and Suncor Energy Inc. — did not have hedging contracts in place in 2017.





Source: CanOils hedging database

Gas producers see hedging success on back of weak prices

Based on the CanOils data, over the first nine months of 2017, the 33 majority-gas producers3 of the group outperformed the 32 majority-oil producers that reported realized commodity hedging gains or losses by almost C$1.69/boe. There were only seven majority-oil producers among the top 25 most profitable hedgers4. The success of the gas contracts was due to weak gas prices.





With the continuing rise of oil benchmark prices in late 2017, we can expect the advantage enjoyed by gas producers over their oil-producing counterparts to continue. On the positive side for oil producers, they are of course able to lock in higher prices in hedging deals, which should boost their operations.

Notes:

1: The group of 65 companies excludes Ithaca Energy Inc. and Trilogy Energy Corp. Both companies had hedging contracts in place during 2017, but have been acquired by Delek Group Ltd. and Paramount Resources Ltd., respectively. Rooster Energy Ltd. is also excluded. It had hedges in place in 2017 according to its annual 2016 report, but the company hasn’t reported any 2017 data since then. It also excluded four other companies that hedged in the first nine months of 2017, but did not report realized gains or losses on their income statements.

2: For the purposes of this article, CanOils regards companies with:

less than 1,000 boe/d of production as an emerging junior producer;



between 1,000-10,000 boe/d of production as a junior producer;



between 10,000-100,000 boe/d of production as an intermediate producer, and



over 100,000 boe/d of production as a senior producer.



3: For this study, companies that produced more gas than oil (over 50 per cent of their portfolios) are referred to as “majority-gas producers”

4: The “most profitable hedgers” as referred to here are the 25 companies that recorded the largest realized hedging gains in C$ on their income statements for the first nine months of 2017.