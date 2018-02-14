Collaborative contracting is a powerful tool to help improve the competitiveness of Canadian oil and gas projects — a top priority to attract new investment as the market slowly begins to recover.

Join us on February 23 to hear insights from project execution leaders from Canada, the United States and United Kingdom of the benefits to all projects stakeholders (owner, PEC, etc) of how a truly collaborative contracting framework is development and executed. Collaboration contracting insights will be discussed with a particular focus on the role transparent data can play in collaborative contracting.

Key points of discussion will include:

The evolution of collaborative contracting.



A look outside oil and gas: How has collaboration affected other industry adopters?



The pillars of a truly collaborative contracting environment.



A view from the owners: Is there a need for more collaboration in contracting?



The benefits of collaborative contracting in project execution.



What role does data management play in the collaborative contracting environment?



Program Outline:

7:30 am - 8:00 am - Registration, Breakfast and Networking

8:00 am - 8:15 am - Welcome and Overview

Deborah Jaremko, Editor, Daily Oil Bulletin Oilsands Review, JWN

Kevin Dell, Sr. Vice President, Oil and Gas, Canada, SNC Lavalin

8:15 am – 9:30 am - Presentations & Panel Discussion

Howard W. Ashcroft, Partner, Hanson Bridgett, LLP, Construction Group ( Session Moderator)

Anne Kemp, Director and Fellow, Atkins, BIM Strategy and Implementation

Bill Somerville, General Manager, Supply Chain Management, North America, Nexen Energy ULC

9: 30 am - Closing Remarks

Deborah Jaremko, Editor, Daily Oil Bulletin Oilsands Review, JWN

To register for this event, please complete this form.

http://www2.jwnenergy.com/CollaborativeContractingandIPD

Sponsored By: