Introduction To Industrial Blockchain - February 24
Description
Join EvolveU and Terrahub for this one day session that will cover blockchain foundations and why this technology is transforming banking, supply chain, fine art and even our food. You will learn the business of blockchain, the technology, and its potential impact to our economy.
What is cryptocurrency? How will the internet be transformed? How will we be buying and selling in the future? What is industrial blockchain and what are its potential impacts to your industry or profession? This intro course is for non-technical professionals looking to understand these impacts and upgrade their current skills. You will learn and analyze real-life applications in oil & gas, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, banking and retail.
Note: For all SCMP professionals, you will receive 3 CPD points for taking the Industrial Blockchain Workshop.
Date and Time
Sat, 24 February 2018
8:00 AM – 3:30 PM MST
Location
Nucleus Calgary
100 6 Avenue Southwest
Calgary, AB T2G 2C4
General Admission
$200
Refund Policy
Refunds up to 7 days before event