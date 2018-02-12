Suncor Energy Inc. has reached an agreement to acquire Mocal Energy’s five per cent interest in the Syncrude joint venture for US$730 million, or approximately C$920 million.

The transaction will be effective as of Jan. 1, 2018 and is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2018.

“This transaction reflects our confidence in the long-term future of the oilsands and the high quality and value of the Syncrude asset, adding 17,500 barrels per day of high quality light sweet synthetic crude capacity to our portfolio,” said Steve Williams, president and chief executive officer. “We will continue to work closely with our joint venture partners and the operator, Syncrude, to accelerate performance improvements and seek regional synergy opportunities.”

Through this transaction Suncor's share in the Syncrude joint venture will increase from 53.74 per cent to 58.74 per cent. Subsequent to the successful close of this transaction, the joint venture partners will be Suncor (58.74 per cent), Imperial Oil Resources (25 per cent), Sinopec Oil Sands Partnership (9.03 per cent) and Nexen Oil Sands Partnership (7.23 per cent).

Suncor also announced today an acquisition by its wholly owned subsidiary, Suncor Energy Norge AS, of a 17.5 per cent participating interest in the Fenja Development from Faroe Petroleum for US$54.5 million or approximately C$68 million, subject to closing adjustments. The transaction is effective Jan. 1, 2018 and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018.

The transaction is a strategic fit within the Suncor offshore portfolio adding a de-risked project that is expected to provide profitable growth in an area where Suncor has existing knowledge, expertise and assets.

The Fenja field was discovered in 2014, in the Norwegian Sea, approximately 30 kilometres southwest of the Statoil-operated Njord field. The development concept is a subsea tie-back to the Statoil-operated Njord platform. Production is planned to start up in 2021. Suncor’s share of go-forward capital is estimated to be C$280 million, based on the operator’s gross projected development cost of NOK 10.2 billion.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals as well as approval of the Fenja Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) by the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy. Subsequent to the successful close of this transaction, the joint venture partners will be operator VNG Norge (30 per cent), Point Resources (45 per cent), Suncor (17.5 per cent) and Faroe Petroleum (7.5 per cent).