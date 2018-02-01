The Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) proudly held its 24th annual STARS & Spurs Gala bringing the total funds raised to over $15 million for the Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS) since its inception. This is the longest-running and largest fundraiser in Alberta. This year’s gala was a huge success and raised over $1.2 million net to support STARS’ life-saving work in Western Canada.

“Allies like PSAC help us soar. It is this support that fuels our passion and innovation as we deliver critical care to our patients,” said Andrea Robertson, President and CEO, STARS. “PSAC’s generosity and commitment has never wavered during times of growth and change, and for that, we are incredibly grateful. With a record-setting total raised at the gala this year, we have much to celebrate as we look back on this 24-year partnership built on purpose, community spirit and commitment to excellence.”

The surprise of the night came when headliner Brett Kissel spontaneously joined the live auction to donate a private house concert and a trip to Nashville. When each experience landed near $40,000, Kissel added an extra trip and an extra concert to raise a total of $160,000 in 15 minutes. Kissel’s father was airlifted by STARS last year, so the event was both personal and emotional for him.

More than 1,250 guests attended the PSAC STARS & Spurs Gala on Saturday, January 20, at the BMO Centre, Stampede Park and included the Honourable Margaret McCuaig-Boyd, Alberta Minister of Energy and her Chief of Staff, Matthew Williamson. Gala guests enjoyed dinner, an outstanding performance by Brett Kissel, raffles, live and silent auctions, dancing and the chance to network.

“While safety incidents in the sector are fortunately down, PSAC members and their customers continue to appreciate STARS being available should disaster strike,” said President and CEO of PSAC, Mark Salkeld.

“Notwithstanding three of the most difficult years this industry has ever seen, oilfield services companies and their customers, the E&P companies, showed overwhelming support and appreciation for STARS generously giving to ensure the continued success of this critical service that is delivered with the highest levels of competence, skills and compassion.”

Gala guests also toasted the 2018 Honourary Patron Doug McNeill, with Stream-Flo Industries, who was recognized for his contributions to the oilfield services sector and success of PSAC.

In addition to representatives from the energy sector, the event was attended by a number of STARS’ crew members and volunteers and Very Important Patient (VIP) Lorna White, who was seriously injured when a bouncing boulder landed on her while she stopped to take a picture during a hike.

Click here to see some highlights from the event.

Save the date for 2019

Don’t forget to mark your calendars on January 19, 2019 for the 25th annual PSAC STARS & Spurs Gala. To be notified once registration is open, contact starsgala@stars.ca.