LandSolutions LP has appointed Jason Gouw, PSL, as vice-president of land, regulatory and engagement.

Gouw has a proven track record in both land acquisition, and the execution of Indigenous and stakeholder engagement strategies in support of industry development requirements. As VP, he will provide leadership within LandSolutions’ land, stakeholder and Indigenous engagement area of the business and will be a “resource to our customers for all their land, regulatory and stakeholder engagement requirements,” said Chad Hughes, chief executive officer of LandSolutions.

Prior to this appointment, Gouw led the community, government, and Aboriginal Relations for Nexen’s Canada Gas & Power division, where he and his team focused on the Indigenous and stakeholder engagement and agreement negotiations associated with a $28B shale to ship LNG project.

“Access to land through responsible Indigenous and stakeholder engagement is a critical part of any resource development project and it’s a priority for us to provide successful solutions to our clients in this regard,” Hughes said. “Adding Jason provides significant depth to our ability to offer leading solutions in an environment where access to land is becoming more challenging.”